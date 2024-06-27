Napoli manager Antonio Conte was unveiled as the club's head coach on Wednesday but Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis took the stage during the event and blamed "the ECA President" for contacting his superstar player. Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, still under contract with the Italian side, was allegedly contacted about a potential move, the Napoli owner said.

De Laurentiis said that "somebody" offered a contract to the player without the club's agreement.

"One could call to order, especially because the ECA President is part of that club. However, I am 75, and nothing really surprises me in terms of who is fair or unfair. I always try to be fair as I've been taught." he said, referring to PSG owner and ECA (European Club Association) president Nasser Al Khelaifi. Multiple reports suggested that PSG approached the player's camp over a potential transfer, while the player is now focused on the UEFA Euro 2024 with Georgia.

Kvaratskhelia's deal with Napoli will expire in 2027 but despite the arrival of Conte at the club, there are still a lot of rumors about a possible exit this summer. Conte spoke about Kvara as well.

"I consider him a very decent and important person even in the locker room. I think that last year frustration also led to situations that weren't clear. The players know very well that there are difficulties, we are men, and we must roll up our sleeves all together.

"What I can promise is seriousness, a word that is often underestimated. Seriousness in giving everything for Napoli, in transmitting my culture at work, my mentality. The transmission of my footballing ideas. The goal of a coach, besides excelling, is to make his fans proud."