Napoli fans are commonly known to be superstitious, but even for them Napoli's win is so large they can really start to get ready to celebrate their first title win in 33 years early this season. Despite losing only their second match of the season, 1-0 against Lazio. Napoli's last Scudetto win was in 1989-1990 when the legendary Diego Armando Maradona was the star of the club. It took them more than thirty years to be back at the top of the table, but with an 18-point advantage at the top of the table, even traditionally nervous Napoli fans can keep breathing easy. With thirteen games left before the end of the Serie A season, Napoli are well positioned to win the Scudetto this year and are also in a good spot to get into the top 16 of the UEFA Champions League after winning 2-0 the first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Coach Luciano Spalletti is trying to keep calm and work on a daily basis to achieve what would make him one of the most beloved coaches in the history of the club. Looking at the schedule, let's try to figure out when can Napoli fans celebrate.

When can Napoli win?

After 25 games, Napoli have collected 65 points with an important margin of advantage over their rivals. After the win against Empoli last weekend and Inter's defeat against Bologna, the Azzurri took their lead over the Nerazzurri to 18 points but then lost to Lazio on Friday. Spalletti's team have won 21 games in total, drawn two, and lost twice against Inter and Lazio this week. With such a big margin if Napoli's advantage remains the same over the rest of the season, fans can celebrate the title five games in advance on May 7, 2023 when they will face Fiorentina at home. However, things can change considering that there will be some direct encounters between the rivals and the margin might be bigger if Napoli continue to win games.

Breaking records

Separate from winning the title, Napoli can also break some incredible records like the points scored total. Luciano Spalletti's team have 65 points in the standings with 13 games left to play, which means that by winning all the remaining games, they could reach a maximum of 104 points. To establish the new Serie A record 103 total points would be enough since Antonio Conte's Juventus stopped at 102 points in the 2013/14 season.

It will be difficult for Napoli to be able to match another Juventus record, the defensive record for number of goals concededd in a season. Twice, in 2011-12 and 2015-16, the Bianconeri managed to concede only 20 goals. Napoli have currently conceded only 16 goals in 25 games, so they will need to concede a maximum of four goals in the remaining 13 clashes.

The only record that Napoli won't be able to break for sure is the one of finishing the season unbeaten, as it happened only three times in the history with Perugia (1978-1979), AC Milan (1991-1992) and Juventus (2011-2012), as Napoli lost to Inter on January 4 and against Lazio on March 3.