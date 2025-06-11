Napoli are in advanced talks to sign American international Yunus Musah from AC Milan for around $25 million, according to multiple reports. Musah, who will turn 23 this year, joined AC Milan from Valencia in the summer 2023 alongside his national team teammate Christian Pulisic, but hasn't had nearly the kind of impact that the American winger has had so far. However, Napoli are now ready to offer him a deal and Musah can join the side coached by Antonio Conte this summer, an ideal scenario for both the player and the United States men's national yeam that need the best version of the American player ahead of the 2026 World Cup that will take place next summer. Musah had some ups and downs at AC Milan, where he played a total of 80 matches in all competitions over the two years, but it wasn't necessary his fault things didn't go as planned, as the club had three managerial changes since he joined them.

When Musah arrived in the Italian Serie A, former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli saw in Musah a versatile player that could play in different positions in the midfield line, but Pioli left after one season and the club decided to appoint Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca. Things didn't go as planned and Fonseca was replaced by Sergio Conceicao on December 29, 2024, and the 2024-25 season ended with the Italian giants ending up in 8th place, out of all European tournaments next season.

Musah played in different positions across the midfield over his two years at AC Milan, however, it didn't help him to become a key part of the team on a regular basis. He played as a central midfielder, as a right-central midfielder, and occasionally even as an attacking winger and right back, and his versatility helped him to play 80 games in two years at AC Milan, but it also affected his status in the roster.

This is why Napoli and Antonio Conte's management can become crucial for his future. Musah needs a coach who can trust him in one specific role in midfield and give him the game time he needs to become a starter. Napoli will have the chance to make rotations next season as the Azzurri are playing the Champions League alongside Serie A and the Coppa Italia and Musah's European experience can help Conte over a much more compressed schedule. Napoli have decided to sign Musah instead of paying the option to sign Philip Billing permanently, who has been an important player for the rotations of the Italian side this season, showing both the club and Conte are trusting Musah to make that step needed in his career. If there is one manager that can make that happen, that's Conte. Time will tell if it was the right decision to make, but for sure if things go well it would be an upgrade not only for Napoli and the player, but also for the USMNT ahead of the 2026 World Cup.