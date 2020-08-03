Napoli's Champions League journey has been a thriller. The team has picked up high-scoring wins, including victories over Liverpool and Salzburg. An early lead against Barcelona in the round of 16 while at home in Naples was short-lived after Barcelona found the equalizer in the 57th minute, ending the first leg in a draw. The team returns to UCL play as Coppa Italia champions and is set to take on a Barcelona side that has been struggling since the return to play.

Here's everything to know about Napoli entering the resumption of the Champions League.

Champions League titles

Napoli has one UEFA cup title and no Champions League titles.

Status for next season's Champions League

Napoli has not qualified for next year's Champions League. The club finished in seventh in Serie A.

Group stage results

DATE MATCHUP VENUE LOCATION Thur., Sept. 19 Napoli 2, Liverpool 0 Stadio San Paulo Naples Wed., Oct. 2 Genk 0, Napoli 0 KRC Genk Arena Genk Wed., Oct. 23 Salzburg 2, Napoli 3 Stadio Salzburg Salzburg Tue., Nov. 5 Napoli 1, Salzburg 1 Stadio San Paulo Naples Wed., Nov. 27 Liverpool 1, Napoli 1 Anfield Liverpool Tue., Dec. 10 Napoli 4, Genk 0 Stadio San Paulo Naples

Knockout stage results

ROUND DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Round of 16 (Leg 1) Tue., Feb 25 Napoli 1, Barcelona 1 FINAL -- Round of 16 (Leg 2) Sat., Aug. 8 Barcelona vs. Napoli 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports Networkand CBS All Access

Team breakdown

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso Napoli typically has his team playing in a 4-3-3. Outside back Giovanni Di Lorenzo is more than capable of getting involved in the attack, allowing players up top in Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens to stretch backlines and look for opportunities on goal. Napoli will likely look to keep its attack aggressive through possession while targeting the not-so-healthy backline of Barcelona.

Star player

Napoli will look for another big game from Dries Mertens, the star striker out of Belgium, and all-time leading goal scorer in franchise history. He was the lone goal scorer for Napoli in the draw against Barcelona and has the ability to score on tight angles and when it counts the most.

Match preview

Back in February after drawing at home against Champions League giants Barcelona, Napoli seemed poised to make a run for the remainder of the tournament.

The team is entering its second leg against Barcelona after nearly a six-month break in the tournament. Serie A resumed play back in June, and Napoli were crowned Coppa Italia champions after taking the title match on penalty kicks against Juventus. As the club returns to Champions League, its current form has been mixed, winning three of its last five matches, and beating Lazio, 3-1, on Saturday.

However, Napoli will be taking on a bruised and battered Barcelona, which will also be without integral Arturo Vidal -- the playmaker is out on a red card suspension sustained in the first leg. If Napoli can be patient and score early, the club could set the tempo and manage the match away from Barcelona.