The Champions League returns to action Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Napoli

Current Records: AC Milan 5-2-2, Napoli 7-0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

What to Know

AC Milan and Napoli will be playing the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The odds don't look promising for AC Milan but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

AC Milan haven't lost a Champions League match since October 11, 2022, a trend which continued in their latest game on Wednesday. They skirted past Napoli 1-0. AC Milan's only goal came from Ismael Bennacer in minute 40.

AC Milan's victory bumped their tournament record to 5-2-2 while Napoli's defeat dropped theirs to 7-0-2. We'll see if AC Milan can repeat their recent success, or if Napoli bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Napoli are a solid favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -136 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

