The Champions League returns to action Tuesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
- AC Milan @ Napoli
- Current Records: AC Milan 5-2-2, Napoli 7-0-2
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
AC Milan and Napoli will be playing the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The odds don't look promising for AC Milan but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
AC Milan haven't lost a Champions League match since October 11, 2022, a trend which continued in their latest game on Wednesday. They skirted past Napoli 1-0. AC Milan's only goal came from Ismael Bennacer in minute 40.
AC Milan's victory bumped their tournament record to 5-2-2 while Napoli's defeat dropped theirs to 7-0-2. We'll see if AC Milan can repeat their recent success, or if Napoli bounce back and reverse their fortunes.
Tuesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., Paramount+
- Napoli vs. Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+
- Tactical cam: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., Paramount+
- CBS Sports Golazo Network Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
- CBS Sports Golazo Network will also have network-exclusive postgame coverage
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., Paramount+
- Inter vs. Benfica, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
- Tactical cam: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., Paramount+
- CBS Sports Golazo Network Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network
- CBS Sports Golazo Network will also have network-exclusive postgame coverage
Odds
Napoli are a solid favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -136 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
