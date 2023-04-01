AC Milan against Napoli is the match to watch this weekend in Serie A action, but the two sides will face each other twice more in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals coming up. Stefano Pioli and Luciano Spalletti are two of the most well-prepared Italian coaches and very likely this is going to be quite the contest as the Azzurri currently have a 19-point advantage on Lazio with eleven matches to go. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Apr. 2 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 2 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -121; Draw +240; AC Milan +360 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

AC Milan are the team that have won the most away matches against Napoli in Serie A history with 24.

AC Milan have won both of their last two visits to Napoli in the league.



Olivier Giroud impressed against Napoli both last season (at the Maradona) and this season (at San Siro), and could become the first AC Milan man to score in three matches in a row against the Azzurri in the three-point-a-win era (since 1994-95).

Theo Hernandez has been involved in three goals against Napoli in the league (one goal and two assists). Only against Parma and Venezia (four) has he been involved in more.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the first player with at least ten goals and ten assists in his first season in Europe's top five leagues since Diego in 2006/07 (13 goals and 13 assists with Werder Bremen).



Prediction

Napoli should make it considering they are well-positioned to win the title already this month, but it won't be an easy clash for Spalletti's team. Pick: Napoli 2, AC Milan 0.