After losing to PSG during the week and to Juventus last weekend, AC Milan need to react against Napoli on Sunday as the Serie A title holders will host the Rossoneri at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli are currently fourth in the Serie A table with 17 points, four less than Stefano Pioli's side who currently sit second in the league, one point behind Inter. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, October 29 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +119; Draw: +220; AC Milan +240

Team news

Napoli: Victor Osimhen is still unavailable and won't be part of the game, with Giacomo Raspadori who is expected to replace him as a central striker. Rudi Garcia's choices are pretty predictable, with the Azzurri that come from an important win away against Union Berlin but need to close the gap with the Serie A leaders.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Olivera; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.

AC Milan: Both USMNT stars Yunus Musah and Christian Pulisic are expected to start against Napoli, with Yacine Adli who is also due to be back in the starting lineup after a disappointing performance of Rade Krunic. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be back in the goal after the one-match suspension, after the red card received against Genoa.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Prediction

AC Milan need to be back on the winning route, but won't be easy away against the current Serie A title holders. Pick: Napoli 2, AC Milan 2.