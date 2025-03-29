The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Napoli vs. AC Milan

Napoli will host AC Milan on Sunday in a crucial Serie A match as the side coached by Antonio Conte need to close the gap with Inter after the Nerazzurri's win over Atalanta before the international break. Napoli have only won one of their last seven Serie A games and are currently second in the standings three points behind Inter, while AC Milan have recently won the last two league games and are six points behind Bologna who sit fourth in the table.

Date: Sunday, Mar. 30 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 30 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -105; Draw +250; AC Milan +280

Tudor's debut with Juventus

Juventus decided to sack Thiago Motta during the international break and former Bianconeri defender Igor Tudor will make his debut on the Juventus bench on Saturday against Genoa. The Croatian coach will be in charge until the summer and the FIFA Club World Cup, while the club will later decide whether to extend him for the next season or to look elsewhere for a new candidate for the job.

Date : Saturday, Mar. 29 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 29 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -190; Draw +300; Genoa +550

Inter to host Udinese

Inter will be back at San Siro on Sunday for another key Serie A game against Udinese. The Nerazzurri won a crucial Scudetto match against Atalanta, but are also facing some big injuries, such as the club's captain and striker Lautaro Martinez, who is likely to miss at least another week.

Date : Sunday, Mar. 30 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 30 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -260; Draw +360; Udinese +700

How to watch: Matchday 30

All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, Mar. 29

Venezia vs. Bologna, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Empoli, 10 a.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Genoa, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Lecce vs. AS Roma, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Mar. 30

Cagliari vs. Monza, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Udinese, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. AC Milan 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Mar. 31

Hellas Verona vs. Parma, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)