Napoli look to end their scoring drought when they host AC Milan on Tuesday for the second leg of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup. Napoli have failed to convert in three of their last four contests across all competitions, including two against AC Milan. The Rossoneri cruised to a 4-0 victory in a Serie A match versus the Blues on April 2 and proceeded to win the first leg of this tie 1-0 last Wednesday.

Kickoff at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Napoli are the -119 favorites (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Napoli vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while AC Milan are +340 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any AC Milan vs. Napoli picks, you need to see the UEFA Champions League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 77-81-3 (+4.32 units) with his soccer picks, including a 12-8 record (+2.17) with his Champions League predictions.

Now, Green has broken down AC Milan vs. Napoli from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Napoli vs. AC Milan:

Napoli vs. AC Milan money line: Napoli -119, AC Milan +340, Draw +245

Napoli vs. AC Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Napoli vs. AC Milan spread: Napoli -0.5 (-125)

NAP: Napoli have scored at least three goals in six of their nine UCL matches

MIL: AC Milan have allowed fewer than two goals in 11 of their last 13 games across all competitions

Why you should back Napoli

Defeating Napoli at home in the Champions League is a tall order as they're unbeaten in their last 12 matches on their own pitch and have won all four this season. They have outscored their opponents 14-3 in those contests, netting at least three goals each time out. Nine of the 14 goals came from the trio of midfielder Piotr Zielinski and forwards Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone, who recorded three apiece.

Those three players, along with forward Giacomo Raspadori, share the team lead with four goals during UCL play. Simeone is expected to miss Tuesday's match with a thigh injury, but Osimhen should be back in the lineup after sitting out the first leg with a similar issue. The 24-year-old Osimhen, who came off the bench in Napoli's 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona in Serie A action on Saturday, is the top scorer in the league with 21 goals in 24 contests.

Why you should back AC Milan

AC Milan's defense has been nearly impenetrable lately, posting clean sheets in their last five Champions League matches while allowing just one goal over their past three Serie A contests. Offensively, AC Milan is led by French striker Olivier Giroud, who has tallied four times in the UCL. The 36-year-old is second on the club in Serie A with eight goals -- two behind Portuguese forward Rafael Leao.

The 23-year-old Leao has converted just once in the Champions League but recorded a brace in Milan's Serie A triumph over Napoli earlier this month. Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers is second on the club with two goals in the UCL, while midfielder Ismael Bennacer netted the lone goal against the Blues in the first leg. Spanish forward Brahim Diaz, who has registered five goals and four assists in Serie A play, produced the lone goal in Milan's Round of 16 tie versus Tottenham.

