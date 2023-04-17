Napoli make their third attempt to defeat AC Milan this month when they host the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday. Napoli, who sit atop the Serie A table, suffered a 4-0 home loss to AC Milan on April 2 in a league match and dropped a 1-0 decision to the Rossoneri in the first leg of their showdown in this competition last week. Napoli posted a 2-1 road victory in the teams' first Serie A meeting this season.

Napoli vs. AC Milan money line: Napoli -135, AC Milan +380, Draw +255

Napoli vs. AC Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Napoli vs. AC Milan spread: Napoli -0.5 (-135)

NAP: Napoli have scored at least three goals in six of their nine UCL matches

MIL: AC Milan have allowed fewer than two goals in 11 of their last 13 games across all competitions

Why you should back Napoli

Despite their failure to get on the scoreboard in the first leg, the Blues still possess a potent offense as they are tied with Manchester City for the lead in the Champions League with 25 goals. Victor Osimhen, who is expected to play after missing Wednesday's encounter with a thigh injury, is one of four players on the club with four goals. The 24-year-old Nigerian forward scored three of them against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round of 16.

Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A with 21 goals, while Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is first in the Italian league with 10 assists and has notched four in the UCL. The 22-year-old Kvaratskhelia has netted 12 goals during league play and recorded two in the Champions League. Midfielder Piotr Zielinski and forward Giacomo Raspadori also have converted four times for the Blues, while defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo has registered a pair of goals.

Why you should back AC Milan

AC Milan's defense has been nearly impenetrable lately, posting clean sheets in their last five Champions League matches while allowing just one goal over their past three Serie A contests. Offensively, AC Milan is led by French striker Olivier Giroud, who has tallied four times in the UCL. The 36-year-old is second on the club in Serie A with eight goals -- two behind Portuguese forward Rafael Leao.

The 23-year-old Leao has converted just once in the Champions League but recorded a brace in Milan's Serie A triumph over Napoli earlier this month. Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers is second on the club with two goals in the UCL, while midfielder Ismael Bennacer netted the lone goal against the Blues in the first leg. Spanish forward Brahim Diaz, who has registered five goals and four assists in Serie A play, produced the lone goal in Milan's Round of 16 tie versus Tottenham.

