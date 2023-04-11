Two of the top four teams in Serie A collide Wednesday as league-leading Napoli visit fourth-place AC Milan for the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchup. Napoli, who own a 16-point advantage atop the Serie A table, posted a 5-0-1 record during the group stage before rolling past Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round of 16. Seven-time Champions League-winning AC Milan eked past Tottenham in the first knockout round after going 3-1-2 in group play. The sides split their two league meetings this season, with each winning on the road.

Kickoff at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is set for 3 p.m. ET. AC Milan are the +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) in the latest Napoli vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Napoli are +180 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Napoli vs. AC Milan money line: AC Milan +160, Napoli +180, Draw +210

Napoli vs. AC Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Napoli vs. AC Milan spread: AC Milan -0.5 (+165)

NAP: The Blues have scored at least three goals in six of their eight UCL matches

MIL: The Rossoneri have allowed fewer than two goals in nine of their last 11 games across all competitions

Why you should back Napoli

The Blues have a potent offense as they lead the Champions League with 25 goals. However, they are expected to be without 24-year-old Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, who is Serie A's top scorer this season with 21 goals. He's one of four players on the team with four goals in the Champions League but is dealing with a thigh injury. Luckily for manager Luciano Spalletti, Napoli has plenty of goal-scoring alternatives as 10 other members of the squad have found the back of the net in Champions League play thus far.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski and forward Giacomo Raspadori also have converted four times for the Blues, with the former tallying in the team's last UCL match - a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on March 15. Napoli also has received production from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first season with the club after he spent the previous four in the Russian Premier League. The 22-year-old Georgian winger, who has netted 12 goals and leads Serie A with 10 assists, has recorded two goals and is tied for second in the UCL with four assists.

Why you should back AC Milan

The Rossoneri have been superb defensively of late, posting clean sheets in each of their last four Champions League matches and both of their past two Serie A contests - including a 4-0 victory on April 2 against Napoli. Portuguese forward Rafael Leao, who leads AC Milan with 10 goals in league play, recorded a brace in that encounter.

The 23-year-old Leao has netted just one goal in the Champions League thus far but shares the team lead with a pair of assists. French striker Olivier Giroud has scored a club-high four goals, while Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers has converted twice in only four appearances. Spanish forward Brahim Diaz, who has registered five goals and four assists in Serie A play, produced the lone tally in Milan's Round-of-16 matchup against Tottenham.

