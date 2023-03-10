Napoli will take on Atalanta at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Paramount+. Napoli are 10-1-1 at home, while Atalanta are 7-3-3 on the road. Atalanta better be ready for this one, as Napoli are 20-2-1 when favored to win this season. Napoli might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on them to win every Serie A game so far would now be worth a respectable $3,117.25. Atalanta can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-3-3 in that position.

The latest Napoli vs. Atalanta odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Atalanta the +410 underdog. A draw Is priced at +290, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Atalanta vs. Napoli picks, you'll want to see the Serie A predictions from SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

How to watch Napoli vs. Atalanta

Napoli vs. Atalanta date: March 11

Napoli vs. Atalanta time: 12 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Atalanta live stream: Paramount+

Napoli vs. Atalanta picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Napoli

Napoli didn't have quite enough to beat Lazio and fell 1-0 in their last outing. It was the first time this season Napoli let down their fans at home. The defeat dropped their Serie A record down to 21-2-2.

Napoli enter Saturday's showdown atop the Serie A standings by a 15-point margin. Napoli have won eight of their last nine league games, conceding just three goals during that span. They've recorded a shutout in four of their last five fixtures in league play and they've scored two or more goals in eight of their last nine Serie A matches on home soil.

What you need to know about Atalanta

Meanwhile, Atalanta and Udinese finished up on equal footing with a 0-0 draw. The draw left Atalanta with a 12-6-7 record in Serie A play. Atalanta have been shutout a in three of their last five fixtures in league play. However, Atalanta have scored in each of their last nine meetings against Napoli in Serie A.

Ademola Lookman leads Atalanta's attack with 12 goals in league play. Lookman has also recorded four assists across 24 matches. Teun Koopmeiners is having a productive season for Atalanta as well, recording six goals and three assists in Serie A play.

