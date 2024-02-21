The Champions League returns to action, with full coverage across CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Barcelona @ Napoli

Current Records: Barcelona 4-0-2, Napoli 3-1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: CBS

CBS Sports App

Paramount+

What to Know

After a short break, it's finally time for some more Champions League action. Barcelona will face off against Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Barcelona's last five Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Barcelona's game back in December of 2023 was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Royal Antwerp by a score of 3-2. Barcelona didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Napoli kept a clean sheet against Sporting Braga back in December of 2023. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Sporting Braga. That two goal margin sets a new team best for Napoli in this tournament so far.

Barcelona's defeat dropped their record down to 4-0-2. As for Napoli, they now have a winning record of 3-1-2.

Now that the field's been narrowed down to 16 teams, the Champions League is really starting to heat up. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Barcelona is a slight favorite against Napoli, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +160 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Barcelona won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Napoli.