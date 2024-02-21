The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues with a highly-anticipated first leg between Napoli and Barcelona on Wedneday on Paramount+. Both teams topped their respective leagues last season, but now Napoli sit ninth in the Italian Serie A table and Barcelona are third in LaLiga. Napoli have one win, one loss and two draws in league play leading up to Wednesday's game, while the Blaugrana have three wins and one draw over their last four. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Napoli vs. Barcelona odds list Barcelona as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli listed as +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Barcelona date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Napoli vs. Barcelona time: 3 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Barcelona live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year)

Italian Serie A picks for Barcelona vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Napoli vs. Barcelona, Green is picking both teams to score plus Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -110 payout. The expert acknowledges that both sides aren't as dominant this season due to departing coaches and players. He also notes, however, that they both have a lot of scoring power paired with mediocre defenses, so both sides should find the back of the net on Wednesday.



It isn't clear if Napoli will have top-scorer Victor Osimhen in the starting XI on Wednesday, but they will still have plenty of offense with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Matteo Politano and Giovanni Simeone on the pitch. Barca have scoring power of their own behind veteran Robert Lewandowski, however they are also dealing with a long list of injuries.

The Neapolitans didn't fair well in the group stage against Barca's league rival Real Madrid, so they will want a win on home soil when they head into the second leg of the matchup in Spain. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

