Napoli will host Braga in a 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday on Paramount+. You can catch a breakdown on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Napoli are in second place in Group C, but are coming off a 4-2 loss to Real Madrid at the end of November. Braga were able to salvage a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin following an early red card in their last group stage match. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Napoli vs. Braga odds list Napoli as the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Braga listed as +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +380 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Champions League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Napoli vs. Braga

Napoli vs. Braga date: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Napoli vs. Braga time: 3 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Braga live stream: Paramount+ (get seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Napoli vs. Braga

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Napoli vs. Braga, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -130 payout. Both teams have scored in four of the first five group stage matches involving Napoli, including a 4-2 loss to Real Madrid in their last match. They picked up a 2-1 road victory in their first meeting with Braga, as the teams combined for eight shots on goal. Braga have followed the same trend, with both teams scoring in four of their first five Group C contests.

They are coming off a pair of three-goal outings in Liga Portugal play, moving into third place in the league standings. Both teams have scored in six of Napoli's last eight home games, and Sutton expects that trend to hold up on Tuesday. Stream the game here and check out full Champions League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups, and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full Champions League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.