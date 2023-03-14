Napoli welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a great position after winning the first leg away. The Italian side are also very well positioned to win their first Serie A title in 33 years, and are currently eighteen points clear of Inter. Luciano Spalletti's side can hope to get in the top eight teams in Europe after winning the first game against Eintracht. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, Mar. 15 | Time : 4:00 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Mar. 15 | : 4:00 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -220; Draw +340; Eintracht Frankfurt +575 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Last meeting

Napoli won the first leg of this Champions League Round of 16 tie 2-0 thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Napoli made it to this round of the competition by winning Group A - finishing clear of Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers. Eintracht finished second in Group D - behind Tottenham Hotspur but ahead of Sporting CP and Marseille.

Twenty3

What to know

Napoli boast a more dangerous attack than Eintracht Frankfurt. They have scored more goals than their upcoming opponents (22 to seven) as well as registered more shots on target (55 to 26), created more chances (96 to 44) and completed more take-ons (63 to 43).

Napoli run a tighter ship than Eintracht Frankfurt. They have conceded fewer goals than their upcoming opponents (six to ten) and won more aerial duels (92 to 62). It is Eintracht, however, who have won more tackles (134 to 128) and interceptions (79 to 61) of the two sides as well as conceded fewer shots on goal (72 to 74).

Napoli use the ball with a great deal more confidence than Eintracht Frankfurt. They have taken more touches than their upcoming opponents (5,073 to 4,287) as well as completed more passes (3,219 to 2,313), passes into the final third (569 to 422), through balls (19 to two), long balls (175 to 126) and crosses (27 to 14) - yet they have conceded possession on fewer occasions (55 to 80).

Player to watch

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia operates on the left side for Napoli. The 22-year-old Georgian joined the club from Dinamo Batumi during the summer transfer window and has contributed two goals and a team-high four assists in the 454 minutes of Champions League football that he has played so far this season. He has registered ten shots on target, created nine chances and completed 16 take-ons. His overall numbers this season are impressive and he's one of the main reasons why the team is performing so well. Take a look to his numbers in all competitions:

Twenty3

This kid is a superstar in the making, and any chance to watch him play is one you absolutely can't miss.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 3 p.m., Paramount+

Napoli vs. Frankfurt, 4 p.m., Paramount+

Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m., Paramount+

vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m., Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 6 p.m., Paramount+

Coverage starts each day at 3 p.m. with Champions League Today on CBS and Paramount+. Paramount+ will offer a multicast feature allowing subscribers to watch two matches simultaneously in a split-screen view. You can try one month free by using the code: ADVANCE.

Prediction

Napoli should win this pretty easily considering also the first leg and their current form. Pick: Napoli 3, Eintracht 0.