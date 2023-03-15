Napoli will be on the cusp of advancing beyond the Round of 16 in UEFA Champions League play for the first time in club history on Wednesday on Paramount+. All the Italian side has to do is notch a win at home or stay within a goal of German side Eintracht Frankfurt. Napoli got off to a strong start in their two-match series with a 2-0 win on February 21 and appears to hold all the cards when the two clubs meet again. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt date: Wednesday, March 15

Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt time: 4 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Napoli vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 52-47-1 on his SportsLine soccer picks since the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup, generating almost $900 for $100 bettors.

For Napoli vs. Frankfurt, Green is picking Napoli -1 on the Asian Handicap at -118 odds. This means that the bet pays out in full if Napoli wins by two or more goals and is a push if Napoli wins by one. Napoli has plenty working in its favor in this match, as it will be at home and manager Luciano Spalletti will have a full complement of players at his disposal with a commanding lead in the Italian Serie A standings. Napoli thoroughly dominated possession in the first meeting between the two and Frankfurt figures to be lacking in its attack, as several of its top players will be unavailable.

Frankfurt's leading goal-scorer, Randal Kolo Muani, was sent off in the reverse fixture between the two teams and is suspended for Wednesday's game. Meanwhile, Jesper Lindstrom picked up an ankle injury last week and is expected out until next month. Frankfurt's leading scorer in Champions League play, Daichi Kamada, has only scored one goal in all competitions since November, and primarily played in a defensive midfield role against Napoli in their last match.

"Since that defeat to Napoli, Eintracht Frankfurt has lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig, drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg and drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Stuttgart," Green told SportsLine. "It has only kept five clean sheets in 24 Bundesliga games this season, and its porous defense could struggle against a star-studded Napoli attack." Stream the game here.

