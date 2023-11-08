The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

FC Union Berlin @ Napoli

Current Records: FC Union Berlin 0-0-3, Napoli 2-0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

FC Union Berlin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Napoli in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 8th at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. FC Union Berlin's last three Champions League games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

FC Union Berlin dropped the ball in their first Group Stage match against Napoli. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 1-0 defeat last Tuesday. The matchup was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but they fell thanks to a single goal from Giacomo Raspadori at minute 65.

Napoli's victory bumped their tournament record to 2-0-1 while FC Union Berlin's loss dropped theirs to 0-0-3.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Napoli is a huge favorite against FC Union Berlin, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -209 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Napoli won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 24, 2023 - Napoli 1 vs. FC Union Berlin 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern