Who's Playing
- Fiorentina @ Napoli
- Current Records: Fiorentina 12-10-11, Napoli 25-5-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
What to Know
Napoli will be playing in front of their home fans against Fiorentina at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Since Napoli's last five contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Napoli haven't lost a game since April 2nd, a trend which continued on Thursday. Neither they nor Udinese could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Napoli's goal came from Victor Osimhen at minute 52, while Udinese's was scored by Sandi Lovric in the 13th.
Meanwhile, Fiorentina played to a draw too, finishing 3-3 against Salernitana.
The draws set Napoli's record at 25-5-3 and Fiorentina's at 12-10-11. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.
Odds
Napoli are a solid favorite against Fiorentina, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -121 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
