Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Napoli

Current Records: Fiorentina 12-10-11, Napoli 25-5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Napoli will be playing in front of their home fans against Fiorentina at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Since Napoli's last five contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Napoli haven't lost a game since April 2nd, a trend which continued on Thursday. Neither they nor Udinese could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Napoli's goal came from Victor Osimhen at minute 52, while Udinese's was scored by Sandi Lovric in the 13th.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina played to a draw too, finishing 3-3 against Salernitana.

The draws set Napoli's record at 25-5-3 and Fiorentina's at 12-10-11. Will lightning strike twice, or will these two teams get some closure? Stay tuned for the details.

Odds

Napoli are a solid favorite against Fiorentina, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -121 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

