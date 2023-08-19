Last season's Serie B winner will host the defending the Serie A champs as Frosinone and Napoli face off on Saturday on Paramount+. Victor Osimhen and Napoli have prepared to defend the Scudetto by winning three of their last four preseason matches, but uncertainty lies ahead since Rudi Garcia took over as head coach. Meanwhile, Frosinone rejoin the top tier of Italian soccer for the first time since the 2018-19 season and enter Saturday's match following a 1-0 win against Pisa in the first round of the Coppa Italia. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Frosinone vs. Napoli odds list Napoli as the -255 favorites (risk $255 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Frosinone as the +750 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Napoli vs. Frosinone

Frosinone vs. Napoli date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Frosinone vs. Napoli time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Frosinone vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Frosinone

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 167-149-8 for a profit of $2,787 for $100 bettors.

For Frosinone vs. Napoli, Eimer is picking Napoli on the money line in the first hour for a -120 payout. The expert acknowledges that there will be an adjustment period for Napoli since they have a new manager, but he still expects them to dominate since Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are still on the team.



Eimer points out that Frosinone are a force to be reckoned with, but still have a very tall task ahead of them going up against Napoli to open up the season. With both teams dealing with some form of adversity to kick off the season, the expert also expects Under 2.5 goals to hit on Saturday.

"Frosinone is a team that will be competitive in the league, but this is a tough first game they need to get out of the way first," Eimer told SportsLine. "I expect a low-scoring loss to occur for Frosinone." Stream the game here.

