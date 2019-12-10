Napoli vs. Genk: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Napoli (home) vs. Genk (away)

What to Know

Napoli and Genk are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 10 at San Paolo. Napoli tied Liverpool 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Genk is coming off of a 4-1 defeat to FC Red Bull Salzburg. Napoli (nine points) is in second place in Group E behind Liverpool (ten points), while Genk (one point) is last in the group.

The matchup is an important one for Napoli as they are engaged in a three-way battle to claim one of the top two spots that would advance them to the knockout phase. The contest doesn't much matter for Genk, who is guaranteed elimination.

How To Watch