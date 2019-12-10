Napoli vs. Genk: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Napoli vs. Genk soccer game
Who's Playing
Napoli (home) vs. Genk (away)
What to Know
Napoli and Genk are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 12:55 p.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 10 at San Paolo. Napoli tied Liverpool 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Genk is coming off of a 4-1 defeat to FC Red Bull Salzburg. Napoli (nine points) is in second place in Group E behind Liverpool (ten points), while Genk (one point) is last in the group.
The matchup is an important one for Napoli as they are engaged in a three-way battle to claim one of the top two spots that would advance them to the knockout phase. The contest doesn't much matter for Genk, who is guaranteed elimination.
How To Watch
- Who: Napoli vs. Genk
- When: Tuesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
- Where: San Paolo
- Follow: CBS Sports App
