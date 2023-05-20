After beating AC Milan in the Champions League semifinals, Inter are in great spirit before the last three Serie A games where the team coached by Simone Inzaghi hope to end up in the top four to play Champions League soccer next season. On the other hand, Serie A winners Napoli want to avoid their second defeat in a row after losing away against Monza last weekend. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, May 21 | Time : 12 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 21 | : 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +180; Draw +225; Inter +150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Inter have won six of their last nine league games against Napoli, having only managed one win in the previous eleven.

Napoli have lost only one of their last sixteen home games against Inter in Serie A – 3-1 on Jan. 6, 2020 (brace from Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Lautaro Martinez). The Azzurri's two most recent home games against the Nerazzurri in the competition ended 1-1.

Napoli are the team that have won the most matches this season against opponents currently in the top seven positions in the standings, eight out of 11.

Inter have won all of their last five league games with an aggregate score of 18-3. The last time they recorded more consecutive wins in a Serie A season was in January 2022 (eight).

Prediction

Inter are in incredible form and come from the Champions League semifinals win against city rivals AC Milan, only needing one win to get into the top four this season. They get it. Pick: Inter 2, Napoli 1.