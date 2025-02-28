Napoli will host Inter on Saturday for a key Serie A game as Antonio Conte's team need to change their recent form. Napoli lost their last Serie A game against Como after drawing three games in a row. Inter, on the other hand, despite some setbacks such as an away defeat against Juventus are now at the top of the table and with a win they can boost their chances to win back-to-back Scudettos. Meanwhile, Atalanta are getting closer to the top of the standings and have a three-point gap with the leaders of the table, and on Saturday the Nerazzurri will have a big chance to close that gap as they are hosting Venezia before the Napoli vs. Inter game. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Mar. 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 1 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +210; Draw +210; Inter +140

Team news

Napoli: Antonio Conte will need to deal with some key absences, such as the ones of midfielder Frank Anguissa and David Neres who is set to miss at least another week before making his comeback in the squad. Matteo Politano is expected to support Romelu Lukaku in the attack, as Leonardo Spinazzola will also play on the left attacking side.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Billing, Lobotka, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Spinazzola.

Inter: The Nerazzurri are also facing some key injuries as three wingers are currently injured and won't feature in the squad. Carlos Augusto, Matteo Darmian and Nicola Zalewski are injured and will miss Saturday's game while Marcus Thuram will finally be back in the attack. Goalkeeper Josep Martinez will start his second Serie A game of the season after the injury of Yann Sommer, who is set to miss at least another week.

Potential Inter XI: Martinez; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Prediction

It's going to be a close game and a difficult one to predict, as both teams will likely try to avoid conceding and losing. Pick: Napoli 1, Inter 1.