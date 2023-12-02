Walter Mazarri's Napoli face Inter on Sunday in a crucial game for the Scudetto race as the home team have a great chance to close the gap with the Serie A leaders. Mazzarri's team are currently fourth, eight points behind the team coached by Simone Inzaghi. Inter are in great form, and they've only lost one game this season (against Sassuolo) and despite being qualified to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, made an extraordinary comeback in Lisbon from 3-0 to 3-3 in the second half of the match, while Napoli lost 4-2 to Real Madrid this week after winning away at Atalanta in the first game of the new head coach's second stint. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, December 3 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Stadio Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +185; Draw: +240; Inter +140

Team news

Napoli: The home team can finally see striker Victor Osimhen back in the starting lineup after the injury. Juan Jesus will play again on the left wing as both Mario Rui and Matheus Oliveira as injured. For the rest, there are no big doubts for coach Mazzarri for the starting eleven.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Juan Jesus; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Inter: After making eight changes against Benfica on Wednesday, Inzaghi is expected to start with the same lineup that drew 1-1 in Turin against Juventus last Sunday. Both Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez will start as strikers.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Darmian, de Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

Prediction

It will be a tense match as both teams need to win for different reasons. Inter are the favourites, but Napoli won't make it easy at all. Pick: Napoli 2, Inter 2.