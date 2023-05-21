Two Italian Serie A titans will clash on Sunday as league-leaders Napoli host third-place Inter Milan on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri won the reverse fixture 1-0 and enter Sunday's match on an eight-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Napoli have already claimed the Italian Serie A title for the season, but have lost steam down the stretch and have just two wins over their last five matches. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for Noon ET on Sunday. The latest Napoli vs. Inter Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli as the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Inter Milan date: Sunday, May 21

Napoli vs. Inter Milan time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Napoli vs. Inter Milan, Sutton is picking Inter to draw not bet for a -135 payout. The expert acknowledges that Inter will be the more driven team in Sunday's match since they are still trying to secure a top-four spot in the table, compared to Napoli, who already secured the Scudetto for the season.

Napoli have only one win over their last five matches at home. Inter, on the other hand, have recorded a clean sheet in each of their last three games on the road.

"The Nerazzurri are the more confident team right now, and they've got more to play for, so I'm backing Inter Milan to get a result on the road over the league champs," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

