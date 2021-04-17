Sunday's clash between SSC Napoli and Inter Milan in Naples is a meeting of two of Serie A's in-form sides with the hosts boasting seven wins from their last nine league games and the visitors on a run of 11 straight victories.

Along with Roma and Juventus, this is arguably Inter's toughest remaining fixture and avoiding defeat will likely make their current 11-point lead insurmountable -- even if it is eaten into a little in the event of a draw.

With the likes of Atalanta and Juve scrapping for second place, Napoli also need the pints to ensure that they remain in contention for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Apr. 18 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 18 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Napoli +190; Draw +240; Inter +138 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Napoli:

Seven wins from nine is pretty good form and Gattuso's men need to keep that up with SS Lazio and Fiorentina their hardest remaining matches after this one. Aside from their recent loss to Juve, Napoli are in good form and have not lost at home since January with six consecutive victories in their own backyard. Just four points behind AC Milan in second, the Partenopei have a good shot of finishing in the top four based on their remaining fixtures.

Inter:

With 11 consecutive victories, Inter are steamrolling their way to this title and the only thing that will stop them is an improbable collapse. Conte's men need to be wary of Juve and Roma in their remaining games but only losing all three would put their likely success in real jeopardy.

Prediction

An entertaining draw that keeps Inter on course for the title and Napoli in with a shout of UCL qualification. Pick: Napoli 1-1 Inter.