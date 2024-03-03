After winning the last home game against Frosinone thanks to a late goal scored by defender Daniele Rugani, Juventus face Napoli away on Sunday after the team coached by Francesco Calzona won on Wednesday 6-1 against Sassuolo. Napoli seem to have improved since the new manager was appointed and replaced Walter Mazzarri. Massimiliano Allegri's side are currently second in the table, 12 points behind Inter while Napoli need to win games to be back in the top four contention. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, March 3 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli +150; Draw: +210; Juventus +200

Team news

Napoli: The home team are expected to linebup their ideal starting XI, with Victor Osimhen finally back in form. Matteo Politano should also start on the left wing, with Giacomo Raspadori on the bench. Only injured Cyril Ngonge and Jens Cajuste are not available for Sunday's game.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Juventus: Allegri has to deal with some key injuries, such as USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie who suffered a dislocated shoulder and will miss his second game of the season. Adrien Rabiot, Moise Kean and goalkeeper Mattia Perin are also unavailable.

Potential Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Weah, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Alcaraz, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

Prediction

Considering the recent performances, Napoli are slight favorites to win the game against Juventus, but it will be a close one this time. Pick: Napoli 1, Juventus 0.