Serie A leaders Napoli are set to host runners up Juventus on Friday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for what might become a crucial match for the title race of the 2022-23 season. Napoli lost their first match of the season last week against Inter Milan at San Siro but immediately got back on track and won away against Sampdoria on Sunday. Juventus, on the other hand, come from eight Serie A wins in a row without conceding a goal, lastly against Udinese. There are now seven points between Napoli and Juventus and this match can shape the coming weeks of the Scudetto race.

Date : Friday, Jan. 13 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Friday, Jan. 13 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -107; Draw +235; Juventus +305 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Talking points

Napoli come into this game having won four of their last five Serie A fixtures. That run has seen them beat Sampdoria (2-0). Udinese (3-2), Empoli (2-0) and Atalanta (2-1), but lose to Internazionale (1-0).

Napoli have proven sharper in front of goal than Juventus. They have scored more goals (39 to 26), registered more shots on target (102 to 81), completed more take-ons (121 to 86) and created more chances (294 to 182).

Napoli use the ball differently to Juventus. They have completed more passes than them (8,381 to 6,405), funneled more balls into the final third (1,999 to 1,241) and taken more touches of the ball (12,766 to 10.691). But Juventus like to play a more direct style -- they have completed more through balls (12 to eight), long balls (544 to 498) and crosses (91 to 84).

Juventus have conceded fewer goals than Napoli (seven to 13). They have also won more tackles (265 to 260) and interceptions (152 to 117) -- although it is Napoli who have won more aerial duels (215 to 203) as well as conceded fewer shots on goal (176 to 215).

It will definitely be a tense game with a lot of expectations and pressure from both fanbases to win the match. Usually, when it happens, a draw is the most likely result. Pick: Napoli 1, Juventus 1