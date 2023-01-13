The top two teams in Italian Serie A square off on Friday in what promises to be a very entertaining match as Napoli hosts Juventus on Paramount+. The high-scoring home team continues to pummel the competition this season and is looking to stay in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season coming out of the World Cup break. They will host a Juventus side that has climbed up the Serie A standings thanks to their smothering defense, which hasn't conceded a goal in league play since October. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Napoli vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -104 favorites (risk $104 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +305 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Napoli vs. Juventus date: Friday, January 13

Napoli vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Juventus

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Napoli vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Napoli for a -104 payout (risk $104 to win $100). The expert expects this to be a low-scoring game given that both teams have incredible defenses -- especially Juventus, who have only conceded seven goals over the entire season.



But Sutton is still giving the edge to the home team here, given the stacked offense that compliments their disciplined defense. Plus, Juventus have only won their two matches following the World Cup break by 1-0 margins, and that was against weaker competition in Cremonese and Udinese. Friday's test against league-leading Napoli will be much tougher.

"I expect Juventus will sit back and deploy a defensive-minded lineup, but Napoli's quality in the final third will be the difference on Friday," Sutton told SportsLine. "Victor Osimhen (10 goals), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (6) and Piotr Zielinski (4) lead a Napoli attack that has scored 39 goals this season, the most in Serie A."

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A.