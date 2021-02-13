Third-place Juventus travel to face sixth-place Napoli on Saturday in Serie A action with both teams still within striking distance of leaders AC Milan, who have 49 points. Juve have won three in a row, while Napoli enter having lost two of their last three.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Feb. 13

: Saturday, Feb. 13 Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy TV: Rai (Italian)

Rai (Italian) Live stream: Italian - fuboTV (Try for free); English -- ESPN+

Italian - fuboTV (Try for free); English -- ESPN+ Odds: Napoli +255; Draw +245; Juve +109 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Napoli: Napoli have lost two of three but are still in the conversation for the top four. A win here could make them a favorite to finish in a Champions League spot, though there is still plenty left to be decided. Napoli have just drawn one of 20 games so far this season, losing seven and winning 12. That means they either get everything or nothing. What's surprising is, the team scores a lot, averaging over two goals a game, and they also have conceded less goals than four of the five teams ahead of them. As of late, they have been conceding despite giving up a lot of good looks. If they can be cleaner in defense, they'll have a chance.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Juventus: Winners of four of their last five, a victory here gets Juve to within four points of first-place AC Milan. Conceding under a goal a game, the Juve defense is rejuvenated and in fine form due to Matthijs de Ligt, who continues to validate the price tag his team paid from Ajax in 2019. If he continues to excel like he has been, this game might not be close at all. Keep an eye on his well-timed tackles, his ability in the air defensively, and he's also one to watch on set pieces in attack.

Prediction

A late goal from Hirving Lozano helps Napoli get a point at home. Pick: Napoli 2, Juve 2