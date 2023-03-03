Serie A returns to action Friday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Lazio @ Napoli

Current Records: Lazio 13-6-5; Napoli 21-2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Lazio will be coming into the game hoping to reverse back-to-back defeats the last two times these teams played. Lazio will head out on the road to face off against Napoli at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Lazio have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since February of 2018, but a win here would be a good start.

Lazio's game on Monday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but it didn't stay that way. Lazio won by a goal and slipped past Sampdoria 1-0. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Lazio.

Meanwhile, Napoli must be getting used to good results now that the team has eight straight wins. Napoli walked away with a 2-0 victory over Empoli. That's two games straight that Napoli have won by two goals.

Lazio's defeat dropped their season record down to 13-6-5. Neither team let their opponent score when the last time they played, so this one could come down to who gets on the board.

Odds

Napoli are a huge favorite against Lazio, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -170 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

