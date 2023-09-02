After losing the first two matches of the season against Lecce away and against Genoa at the Olimpico in Rome, Maurizio Sarri's Lazio desperately need to pick up their first points of the new Serie A season. On the other hand, Lazio will face Napoli, who have had a good start with wins over Frosinone in the opening game and Sassuolo in the first home game of the new era with Rudi Garcia as coach of the Italian champions. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 2 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -155; Draw: +275; Lazio +440

Team news

Napoli: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is finally expected to start against Lazio, playing alongside Matteo Politano and striker Victor Osimhen. The rest of the starting lineup is kind of predictable, with Juan Jesus and Amir Rrahmani playing as center backs, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui are expected to start as full backs.

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

Lazio: After two consecutive defeats, Lazio have to pick up their first points of the season. Compared to the line up against Genoa, Sarri should only make one change: Matias Vecino, the match winner at the Maradona last year, instead of Kamada in the midfield.

Potential Lazio XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Kamada, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Prediction

Lazio can't miss out another opportunity to stay close to the top of the table, despite the fact season just started. Napoli, on the other hand, will try to make their third win in a row. Pick: Napoli 1, Lazio 1.