Napoli vs. Liverpool: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Liverpool travels to Italy to face Napoli on Tuesday as both teams begin their play in the Champions League group stage. The Reds enter as reigning champs, while Napoli hopes to get out of the group this time after failing to advance last season when grouped with Liverpool and PSG.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Liverpool vs. Napoli

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 17



: Tuesday, Sept. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : San Paolo Stadium



: San Paolo Stadium TV channel : TNT and Galavision



: TNT and Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool +125 | Napoli +210 | Draw +245

Storylines

Liverpool: It's early in the season, but the Reds have looked unstoppable. They are undefeated on the season and five Premier League games are 5-0-0 with 14 goals scored and just four conceded. The team looks even stronger than last season, when it won the biggest prize. Still without star goalkeeper Alisson, that's the weak spot that could cause this team trouble on the road.

Napoli: This team is really strong in attack but has been weak at the back. Sure the team had a cleansheet against Sampdoria over the weekend, but this team conceded 11 goals in its previous three games, one of them being a friendly. While the team has quality defenders, it has been a bit sloppy when trying to keep attackers in front of them.

Prediction

Sadio Mane scores, Roberto Firmino gets another and the Reds win on the road.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Napoli 1