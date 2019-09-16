Napoli vs. Liverpool: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The reigning UCL champions face a stiff test to start its title defense
Liverpool travels to Italy to face Napoli on Tuesday as both teams begin their play in the Champions League group stage. The Reds enter as reigning champs, while Napoli hopes to get out of the group this time after failing to advance last season when grouped with Liverpool and PSG.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Liverpool vs. Napoli
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: San Paolo Stadium
- TV channel: TNT and Galavision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Liverpool +125 | Napoli +210 | Draw +245
Storylines
Liverpool: It's early in the season, but the Reds have looked unstoppable. They are undefeated on the season and five Premier League games are 5-0-0 with 14 goals scored and just four conceded. The team looks even stronger than last season, when it won the biggest prize. Still without star goalkeeper Alisson, that's the weak spot that could cause this team trouble on the road.
Napoli: This team is really strong in attack but has been weak at the back. Sure the team had a cleansheet against Sampdoria over the weekend, but this team conceded 11 goals in its previous three games, one of them being a friendly. While the team has quality defenders, it has been a bit sloppy when trying to keep attackers in front of them.
Prediction
Sadio Mane scores, Roberto Firmino gets another and the Reds win on the road.
Pick: Liverpool 2, Napoli 1
-
Marsch set to make history in Europe
The former MLS manager will become the first coach to manage a team in the Champions League...
-
Abraham's stock rising, more
Here's a look at who is rising and who is falling
-
Premier League scores, takeaways
The Reds are 5-0-0 to start the season
-
Neymar scores stunning winner
The Brazilian heard boos for much of the match
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
It's a rematch of the Copa del Rey final from May in which Barca lost to Los Che
-
Firmino pulls off unbelievable assist
The Brazilian made quite the impact off the bench for the first-place Reds