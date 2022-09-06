SSC Napoli host Liverpool at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday as UEFA Champions League Group A gets underway. The Italians have started the campaign well and sit second in Serie A with three wins from five matches while the Premier League giants have found it tougher domestically with two wins and three draws from six to sit seventh in the early table. Could there be an early surprise result here? Both know each other from a dramatic UCL group a few years back which saw Liverpool leave it late to squeeze through with Paris Saint-Germain and sent the Partenopei into the Europa League as the Reds went on to win it all.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch & odds

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 7 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

TV & live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Napoli +260; Draw +270; Liverpool -105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)





Storylines

Napoli: The potential availability of Victor Osimhen in attack could be an influential factor for Luciano Spalletti's side who are much changed from the last time these two met. A 2-1 win over SS Lazio was ideal preparation for the Naples outfit with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earning rave reviews for his performances since arriving from Dinamo Batumi after Russia's war on Ukraine saw the 21-year-old Georgia international leave Rubin Kazan.

Liverpool: Klopp's men are making hard work of their early season with Premier League draws against Fulham, Crystal Palace and now Everton. A narrow loss to Manchester United was followed by an absolute thumping of Bournemouth, so the Reds' form has been mixed so far. A test like this on the continental stage could be what is required to wake them up sufficiently for a tricky group which also includes Ajax and Rangers.

Prediction

The Premier League visitors should just about have enough to see off their Italian hosts here. Napoli do have the tools to make life difficult for the Reds, but Spalletti's men might be just short if Osimhen is not fully fit. Klopp has struggled in his seventh season with Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in the past and needs his players to get out of their malaise to avoid confirming this pattern formed in Germany. Pick: Liverpool 2, Napoli 1