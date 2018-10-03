Napoli vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League, stream online

The Reds are going for a road win to move to six points in the group

Liverpool is riding high after beating Paris Saint-Germain in their first Champions League group stage match, and Jurgen Klopp's team will try and go two for two with a tricky contest against Napoli on Wednesday. The Italian club drew its first match with Red Star Belgrade. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: Univision Deportes App and B/R Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Napoli, it can be argued, is Italy's second strongest team behind Inter, and while the team has strength at the back and quality in the final third, there's no doubt Liverpool is stronger. Expect an even match with each team getting a chance to win it, but in the end they are equal on the scoreboard. Liverpool 2, Napoli 2.

