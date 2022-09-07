Two tough teams square off in what should be an exciting match in the UEFA Champions League group stage as Napoli hosts Liverpool this Wednesday on Paramount+. The English Premier League side has had an inconsistent start to their league campaign, but the Reds have history on their side as they try to repeat their near-perfect Champions League run from last year. Meanwhile, the Italian Serie A club has been very strong in domestic play and currently sits in second on the table, entering Wednesday's match on the heels of a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Lazio. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Napoli vs. Liverpool odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Liverpool as the -107 favorite (risk $107 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Napoli the +285 underdog. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Napoli vs. Liverpool

Napoli vs. Liverpool date: Wednesday, Sept. 7

Napoli vs. Liverpool time: 3 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Liverpool live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Liverpool vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Napoli vs. Liverpool, Green is picking Liverpool to secure the victory on the road. The expert notes that Premier League teams have bested Italian clubs in Champions League play and Liverpool in particular have played well when they travel to the boot. So even though Napoli is the better team in league play right now, the Reds have history on their side and a prime opportunity to repeat their success from last year.



"Serie A clubs have struggled against Premier League rivals in European competitions over the past few years," Green told SportsLine. "It is largely down to spending - EPL clubs invested a record £1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) in new players in the summer transfer window, compared to $746 million in spending for Serie A clubs.



"Napoli has the firepower to cause Liverpool problems, as Victor Osimhen is a real handful, but this expensively assembled Reds team should ultimately have too much quality."

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.