Napoli vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Napoli is in need of a win

Manchester City travels to Napoli on Wednesday in the Champions League groups stage, looking to leave no doubt that they will be in the Round of 16.  The Italians, in third place with one win out of three, need a result to stay within striking distance of Shakhtar Donetsk in second. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Napoli has its back against the wall and gets a massive result in a game filled with goals. Napoli 3, Manchester City 2. 

