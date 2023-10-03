untitled-design-2023-10-02t172032-235.png
Napoli host Real Madrid at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday for what is likely to be one of the most interesting games to watch this week in the Matchday 2 of the Champions League's group stage. The Azzurri won the opening game away against Braga, while Jude Bellingham's late goal decided Real's opening game against Union Berlin. The two sides meet in Naples, where Real coach Carlo Ancelotti coached from 2018 to 2019. Here's what you need to know: 

How to watch and odds

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Napoli, Italy
  • Watch: Paramount+
  • Odds: Napoli +165; Draw: +245; Real Madrid +155

Team news

Napoli: The home side is expected to play with a 4-3-3, where Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano will play on the wings, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen starting as central striker. Brazilian defender Natan should start alongside Leo Ostigard, as center backs. 

Potential Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Natan, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. 

Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's side should not make any surprising changes against Napoli, with both Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga expected to start alongside Toni Kroos, with Jude Bellingham playing between the lines to support Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. 

Potential Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long

Prediction

Real Madrid are expected to be the favorites before the game, but Napoli improved a lot in the last two games and the stadium will also be a factor as the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is one of the most difficult to play against. Pick: Napoli 2, Real Madrid 2. 


