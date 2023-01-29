Serie A is back in action on Sunday only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Napoli

Current Records: Roma 11-4-4; Napoli 16-2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Roma are 2-5 against Napoli since March of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Roma will head out on the road to face off against Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The odds don't look promising for Roma but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Roma won against Spezia last Sunday with two goals and they decided to stick to that goal total again on Sunday. The Yellow and Reds were able to grind out a solid win over the Little Eagles , winning 2-0. That's two games in a row now that Roma have won by two goals.

Meanwhile, Napoli extended their game-winning streak to three on Saturday. The Little Donkeys walked away with a 2-0 win over the Garnets. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Napoli also won the last time the two played on October 31, 2021.

Their wins bumped Roma to 11-4-4 and Napoli to 16-2-1. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Odds

Napoli are a solid favorite against Roma, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -139 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

