No team has been as hot over the last 11 games of the Italian Serie A schedule as AS Roma. Jose Mourinho's squad is unbeaten during that stretch (seven wins and four draws) and Roma's 25 points lead all teams in Italy's top flight during that span. On Monday, Roma will face a tough task against third-place Napoli, which is five points back of league-leading AC Milan but with a game in hand. You can see what happens this time around when you stream the action on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, is set for 1 p.m. ET. The latest Napoli vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -111 favorite (risk $111 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma the +310 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Napoli vs. Roma

Napoli vs. Roma date: Monday, April 18

Napoli vs. Roma time: 1 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Roma live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 61-45 in his last 106 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors.

For Napoli vs. Roma, Sutton is backing over 2.5 goals for a -120 payout. Defensive issues have plagued Luciano Spalletti's men of late and now they face a high-powered Roma attack led by Tammy Abraham.

Napoli has conceded a goal in its last 10 matches across all competitions and the total has gone over 2.5 goals in six of its last seven games. Meanwhile, Roma has scored in 12 consecutive matches across all competitions and is coming off a 4-0 shutout of Bodo/Glimt on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League.

Abraham opened the scoring in the fifth minute of that match and Nicolo Zaniolo scored a hat trick. Roma now has two chances at earning a spot in the UEFA Europa League next year, as it also sits fifth in the Italian Serie A standings. With plenty of motivation for both sides, expect to see both teams pressing forward in what should be a free-flowing match.

