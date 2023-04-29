Napoli host Salernitana on Sunday for what could become an incredibly historic day for the whole city as Napoli can officially win the 2022-23 Serie A title with a little help. If Luciano Spalletti's team win and Inter draw or win against Lazio that will be enough. The Azzurri have a 16-point advantage on Lazio and can win the title six games before the end of the season. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Apr. 30 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 30 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples

: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Napoli -470; Draw +500; Salernitana +1300 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

What to know

Napoli are unbeaten in their five matches against Salernitana in Serie A; among the teams they are unbeaten against in the competition.

Napoli have so far collected 78 points in Serie A, just one less than the 79 they collected at the end of last season – the earliest in their history in the competition the Azzurri reached 81 points after 33 games, in 2017/18.

After scoring in 16 successive Serie A home games (45 goals), Napoli have failed to score in three of their last four – notably, the Azzurri have not scored in the most recent two and they go three home games in a row without a goal since February 2010 in Serie A.

Salernitana have drawn in their last four Serie A away games; the last team to achieve five away draws in a row in a single season in the competition was Lazio in March 2016 (six).

Prediction

Napoli's must win game can only finish in one way. Luciano Spalletti's side will deliver and will win the title on Sunday, if Inter win or draw before against Lazio. Pick: Napoli 3, Salernitana 0.