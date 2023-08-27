Serie A action continues on Sunday as Victor Osimhen and defending league champions Napoli host Sassuolo on Paramount+. Napoli return home after opening up their 2023-24 season on the road with a 3-1 win against Frosinone. Meanwhile, Sassuolo is looking to get into the win column after opening up their 2023-24 campaign by getting shut out by Atalanta 2-0. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Napoli vs. Sassuolo odds list Napoli as the -320 favorites (risk $320 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +800 underdogs. A draw is priced at +430 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Sassuolo vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Sassuolo date: Sunday, Aug. 27

Napoli vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Sassuolo live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Sassuolo vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Napoli vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is picking Napoli with a -1.5 handicap for a -125 payout. The expert acknowledges that Napoli have dominated Sassuolo in their head-to-head matchups and expects a similar result on Sunday. The visitors have been shutout in each of their last two fixtures against Napoli and have been outscored 12-1 over their last three meetings.

"Napoli are the defending league champions and they still boast an attack that features proven goal-scorers like Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone," Sutton told SportsLine. "I'm backing Napoli to secure a convincing victory yet again on home soil over Sassuolo on Sunday." Stream the game here.

