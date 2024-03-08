Defending Serie A champions Napoli will host Torino in a league showdown on Friday on Paramount+. Napoli, who lost the reverse fixture 3-0, have slowly turned their season around and sit seventh in the Serie A table with back-to-back wins heading into Friday. Meanwhile, Torino are trying to turn things around themselves after winning just one match out of their last five. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Napoli vs. Torino odds list Napoli as the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Friday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Torino vs. Napoli

Napoli vs. Torino date: Friday, Mar. 8

Napoli vs. Torino time: Noon ET

Napoli vs. Torino live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Napoli

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Napoli vs. Torino, Sutton is picking the home team to win for a -120 payout. The expert notes that Napoli won five straight meetings against Torino prior to their meetup earlier this season and believes they will have the upper hand on Friday with the competition on their home pitch. The opposite can be said about Torino, who have two draws and two losses over their last five matches and have been clean-sheeted in two of their last three.

Napoli are also unbeaten in five straight across all competition, including a 1-1 draw against Barcelona in Champions League play, so they should be bringing plenty of confidence into this match.

"Napoli sit just four points out of a European spot in the Serie A standings and they have an important Champions League second-leg clash against Barcelona on Tuesday, so they'll want to be firing on all cylinders heading into that match," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.