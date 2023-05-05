Napoli are officially the 2022-23 Serie A champions and the fans are celebrating their first Scudetto title in a whopping 33 years. The Azzurri won their third ever Scudetto and the first since the Diego Armando Maradona era. After the final whistle of the game against Udinese on Thursday, a 1-1 draw that clinched it, the fans started to celebrate this historical moment for the team and the city and gathered in the streets of the city. These are the best sights and sounds coming from Naples and around the country, as the celebrations also started in the dressing room at the Dacia Arena.

"We're the champions of Italy"

The Napoli team started to celebrate in the dressing room with the players going crazy and standing on the table, with Victor Osimhen, the goal scorer, and Matteo Politano leading the group and singing.

Here are the celebrations from another perspective inside the dressing room:

The city is going bonkers

Wild scenes from the city after the final whistle with the fans that will celebrate for the whole night, while the team is expected to be back on Friday morning from Udine due to security reasons. Look at the fireworks around the city that started at the final whistle:

The view of Naples from above is just stunning. This is going to be one of the most incredible celebrations in the recent history of Italian soccer.

And this is Largo Maradona, where Napoli fans gather to remember their legend. The place where fans, tourists, players and club directors all go before and after the games.

The big party on Sunday

Napoli will face Fiorentina at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday where the fans will have the chance to celebrate with the team inside their home stadium. Napoli's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to CBS Sports at the end of the game in Naples, as he witnessed the game with the fans at the Maradona. He spoke about the current season but also about his personal goals for the future. He alluded to this being just the start.