For the first time since 1990, Napoli are Serie A champions, claiming the Scudetto after an incredible run as the team coached by Luciano Spalletti did it with fives games to go. Thursday's 1-1 draw at Udinese was enough to claim the crown as only a draw was needed with Victor Osimhen grabbing the equalizer in the second half.

This is Napoli's third league title (1986-87 and 1989-90) and the first one in 33 years. This was the first Scudetto won without Diego Armando Maradona as the last two happened when the Argentinian legend was the star of the team. Despite Napoli playing away on Thursday, their home stadium, named after their legend, was packed with fans who started celebrating long before the final whistle.

Napoli win the Scudetto after dominating the league all season long as Spalletti earns his first-ever Serie A title after coaching Empoli, Udinese, AS Roma and Inter previously. It's also the first for Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, who bought the club in 2004 after they went bankrupt and were relegated to the Italian third division.

De Laurentiis started a new era with the historical Italian club and decided to focus on financial stability but also signed some incredible players during the years such as strikers Gonzalo Higuain and Edinson Cavani. In the summer of 2022, Napoli decided to start a new cycle as club captain Lorenzo Insigne and club legends Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly all left and the side immediately replaced them with players such as Kim Min-Jae and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who have turned into superstars that will be sought by the world's biggest clubs.

This is the first Serie A title won by a side other than Juventus, Inter or AC Milan since 2000-21, when AS Roma won it.