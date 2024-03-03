Napoli are back in the European race, possibly even the Champions League race, after beating Juventus 2-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday. The Azzurri won after an intense game where the home side scored the opener with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but the guests equalized with Federico Chiesa before Giacomo Raspadori scored the winning goal on a rebound after Victor Osimhen's missed penalty in the final minutes. Napoli are now seventh, eight points behind Bologna, who are currently sitting in that coveted four spot.

Since Francesco Calzona took charge of the Italian side, Napoli drew two games against FC Barcelona and Cagliari but then won 6-1 against Sassuolo and then 2-1 against Juventus. After a disappointing season with two managers sacked, it seems that Napoli have found themselves again with the current manager, who will stay in charge until the end of the season.

It's definitely too early to judge the work of the new manager, but there are some good signs. Napoli are keeping more of the ball (70.2% ball possession vs. Juventus), had 14 chances and seven shots on target against Allegri's side. More than the numbers, the key players are finally back at their level and form, Kvaratskhelia especially. The Georgian talent had 62 touches and three shots, including the goal scored.

On the other side, Juventus played a good game in general but Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic missed some key chances, especially in the first part of the game. After losing against Napoli, the Bianconeri are now 12 points behind Inter, and the Nerazzurri have the chance to increase their gap to 15 points if they win on Monday against Genoa.

While Juventus' Scudetto dreams are likely over, Napoli can challenge the other candidates for a European spot, also considering that Italy might have an additional Champions League spot at the end of the season depending on the coefficient numbers. Looking purely at the top four, the other teams are performing well, with Bologna winning a key game against Atalanta and now eight points ahead. AS Roma are also a contender, especially since Daniele De Rossi took charge of the club. With Inter, Juventus and AC Milan ahead, there are only seven points between fifth place (AS Roma at 47) and ninth place (Lazio at 40). All the European spots for next season are still in contention and will likely be decided during the last weeks of the Serie A season.