Happy Friday, especially if you're a Napoli fan. They finally went and did it and got their first Scudetto since 1990 over the line. Catching you up on midweek storylines (otherwise known as Lionel Messi, Messi, and more Messi) and setting you up for the weekend is exactly what we do with the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. I am Jonathan Johnson with your dose of Friday soccer goodness.

New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and subscribe now to ensure you receive updates three times a week.

📺 Footy fix across Paramount+

All times U.S./Eastern.

Friday, May 5

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: Arsenal vs. Leicester City, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SPL: Queen's Park vs. Dundee, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday, May 6

AFC Champions League: Urawa Reds vs. Al-Hilal, 5 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Milan vs. Lazio, 9 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network (tactical cam)

🇮🇹 Serie A: Roma vs. Inter, 2 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network (tactical cam)

🇧🇷 Brasileirao: Cruzeiro vs. Santos, 3 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Colon vs. Banfield. 5 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: N.C. Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 7 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 NWSL: OL Reign vs. Houston Dash, 10 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, May 7

🇮🇹 Serie A: Atalanta vs. Juventus, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+ and Golazo Network (tactical cam)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SPL: Hearts vs. Celtic, 9:15 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇺🇸 NWSL: Angel City vs. K.C. Currenth, 10 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

📺 Elsewhere ...



All times U.S./Eastern.

Saturday, May 6

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester City vs. Leeds United, 10 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇪🇸 Copa del Rey Final: Real Madrid vs. Osasuna, 4 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇺🇸 MLS: Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC, 10:30 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Sunday, May 7

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ USA Network

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: West Ham United vs. Manchester United, 2 p.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Troyes vs. PSG, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports

⚽ The Forward Line

Will Napoli be Italy's new powerhouse?

Getty Images

Luciano Spalletti's men finally got Napoli's first Serie A title since 1990 across the line with a draw away at Udinese secured by Victor Osimhen's equalizer. Then the party really got started. Wild scenes followed in the away end in Friuli but also back in Naples and the celebrations will last for some time to come as the Partenopei get used to being Italian champions. Diego Maradona's two most recognized teams -- Napoli and Argentina -- have both won major titles within months of each other which will make the celebrations at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona that little bit more poignant.

The question moving forward will be whether or not Napoli can sustain this season's impressive overall form and potentially become one of the continent's major powerhouses challenging for domestic and European success. It was the case up until recently when Milan dumped their Serie A rivals out of the UEFA Champions League where all Italian sides are effectively billed as the underdogs given the names of some of the remaining opponents. Napoli fell by the wayside this time, but will look to be back next campaign and their summer plans will be crucial to that.

Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis wasn't shy after the match though. Fresh off clinching their first Scudetto, the Napoli owner joined our Calcio e Cappuccino postgame show, and he said he's ready for the winning to continue.

De Laurentiis: "Now began a new era and we hope to win next year and the following year and the following year but right now we must win the Champions [League] because this year I think we were the stronger [team] and just because the referee was not good twice, we are out. But that is the soccer, that is UEFA, that is the world. So we will re-try next year, and the following year again."



Keeping hold of both Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be difficult, especially given the interest generated by their performances so far this term, but Spalletti will hope that it is more of a case of building upon this group rather than rebuilding it entirely. Gli Azzurri will be marked men in the Champions League next season and it remains to be seen how the Italians handle being champions after years of frustration and near misses. But for now, that's tomorrow's problem for Napoli. For the next few weeks, let the celebration rage. And we've got it all covered for you.

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

After PSG could Messi find himself in CR7 territory?

Unless you have been living under a rock and starved of access to the outside world for the past few days, chances are that it will not have escaped your attention that Lionel Messi's time with Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an acrimonious end. The legendary Argentine has been suspended for two weeks, heavily fined and barred from club facilities for an unauthorized commercial trip to Saudi Arabia with his family and irate PSG fans used their midweek protest against the club to make it clear that they do not want him to return after that punishment. Messi will be 36 in June, just days before his Parisien deal expires and the former Barcelona man is expected to move on along with possibly teammate Neymar too.

Golazo Network

However, a Barca return will not be easy and Messi's desire to continue playing in Europe and notably the Champions League could create. a situation not dissimilar to the one we saw with Cristiano Ronaldo before he left Manchester United for Saudi club Al-Nassr. Despite a willingness to take a significant pay cut, there just might not be that many takers for a luxury veteran who will only find it harder to balance future domestic, continental and international duties. This does not mean that Messi must prioritize a move to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer, but it could make the two more realistic destinations than first thought.

🔗 Keep up with the very latest on Messi's future.

🔗 What would Barcelona need to do to free up enough space to bring Messi back.

🔗 What's next for Paris Saint-Germain, now truly a club in crisis.

🔗 Roger Gonzalez breaks down the options left for Messi.

🔗 How the PSG' ultras' protests unfolded across Paris.

🔗 NWSL Challenge Cup is back tonight, Sandra Herrera has your info.

🔗 Morning Footy's Arsenal fans were happy to see the Gunners back in full flight.

🔗 Elsewhere across Europe I took a look at Europe's five most impressive teams.

🔗 And then at Europe's five least impressive teams.

🔗 There's also a Copa del Rey final on Saturday, where Real Madrid need a win for Carlo Ancelotti's sake, writes Chuck Booth.

🔗 House of Champions: Napoli isn't the only story in Italy, the crew looks ahead to a UCL Milan Derby

🔗 Attacking Third: Lisa and Sandra look ahead to the UEFA Women's Champions League final

🔗 In Soccer We Trust: What does Big Sam mean for the Americans at Leeds?

🔗 And remember, all of your soccer needs -- from NWSL to Champions League to Serie A and so much more -- are available on Paramount+. 📺 You can try one month free by using the code: EUROPE.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and all times U.S./Eastern. SportsLine has you covered with your best bets.