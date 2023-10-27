The newfound discourse pitting MLS against the Saudi Pro League continued on Thursday when Napoli striker Victor Osihmen said he would choose the former over the latter if he ever received identical deals.

"If I had the same conditions, I would go to MLS," he said, per ESPN.

That said, Osimhen is unlikely to move to either league any time soon, though he reportedly had an offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal last summer that was turned down by Napoli. The 24-year-old said he is committed to his current club and noted the high level of play in Italy.

"I am happy at Napoli," he said. "People don't know how difficult it is to play in Serie A. From a tactical and physical point of view, it's one of the most difficult leagues to play in."

The Nigeria international, though, commented on the progress that the Saudi Pro League has made in terms of international recognition since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr last year.

"They are trying to develop their league, which is good," Osimhen said. "One of the greatest of all time has gone there. Because of [Ronaldo's] influence, they have attracted a lot of talented players to also go there. So, for me, it's really good. They are trying to build their league into one of the best. For me they are doing something amazing."

The Saudi Pro League and MLS have been grouped together frequently in recent months, especially since Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami last summer. The conversation in some ways serves as an extension of the longstanding on-field rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo when they played in Europe, but though comparisons reveal that the two leagues share some similarities, there's also a lot that sets them apart.

Talent pool

Arguably the biggest similarity between MLS and the Saudi Pro League is that they both serve as destinations for some of the sport's top players as they approach the end of their careers. Messi and Ronaldo are far from the only examples in either league -- Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets joined the former at Miami over the summer, while Ronaldo's signing ushered in a summer of spending in Saudi Arabia that included deals for Neymar and Karim Benzema.

That might be where the similarities end in terms of player recruitment, though. MLS squads are frequently made up of a combination of domestic talent as well as players with varying levels of experience in European and South American leagues. While most do not make the jump to Europe, there are a few notable examples. U.S. men's national team midfielders Tyler Adams and Brenden Aarsonson began their professional careers for the New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union, respectively, while Miguel Almiron played in Argentina before his move to Atlanta United, which spring-boarded his transfer to Newcastle United.

As for the Saudi Pro League, outside of their new international signings, squads are mostly made up of domestic and regional talent with little experience outside of leagues in the Middle East and surrounding regions. Though MLS has a limited reputation for its outgoing transfers, the Saudi Pro League has even fewer to speak of -- no one has moved to a major European league in the last two years unless it was on a free transfer.

Salaries

Messi and Ronaldo are the highest-paid players in their respective leagues, but even their salaries differ greatly. The Argentine star earns a guaranteed $20 million annually in MLS but that fee could go as high as $50 million considering his sponsorships and revenue sharing deal with Apple, while the Portuguese player earns $75 million a year in Saudi Arabia.

That said, MLS' top 10 highest paid players have the upper hand on their counterparts in the Saudi Pro League. Josef Martinez, MLS' 10th richest player this season, made $4.4 million while on Miami's books while Roberto Firmino, the 10th highest paid player in Saudi Arabia, reportedly earns $2.06 million a year at Al-Ahli.

It is harder to compare the salaries in both leagues for players that fall outside of that top tier. While the average salary for an MLS player in 2023 is around $530,000, there are few public details about average wages in the Saudi Pro League. The same is true for minimum salary -- the reserve minimum salary in MLS is just over $67,000 but unknown in the Saudi Pro League.

Visibility

Through its deal with Apple TV+, MLS is available to watch in 107 countries. Even before then, it had a notable, if modest, domestic and international profile as a younger league in a crowded soccer landscape. The league has strategically used major signings like David Beckham and Messi to attract more eyeballs and says it is seeing positive returns in the early days of Messi's stint in MLS -- more than one million people reportedly subscribe to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+.

The Saudi Pro League is behind MLS in that sense, but will hope to raise its profile with new international broadcast deals. Fox Sports now has the U.S. rights to the league, while DAZN carries matches in the U.K., though viewership figures are currently unavailable. It is possible that the Saudi Pro League might be able to take a page out of MLS' playbook with their new high-profile players and become a more watched league as a result.

The lack of visibility could have an impact on how the league recruits players, chiefly those who will not be on massive contracts. It is hard to gauge the quality of any league without the ability to watch it, and for players that may want to use other leagues as a launching pad to Europe à la Almiron, they will not have much of a profile for international teams as things stand.

Sportswashing

There are many distinctions to make between the two leagues on the field, chiefly that players with different ceilings make up most of the talent in both organizations. The biggest difference of all between the two leagues, though, is their ownership structure and intentions.

Both are trying to carve out their own niches in a crowded soccer landscape and boost the profile of their domestic offerings, but there's more behind the Saudi Pro League's recent rise to relevance. The league is inextricably tied to the government through the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund that directly backs four teams, while other sides receive other government assistance. It is hard not to view the Saudi Pro League's big spending as an exercise in normalizing the entire country in an effort to wash away its horrific human rights record, even for those who join teams that are not funded by the PIF.

It's why new Al-Ettifaq signing Jordan Henderson cannot quit hearing criticism about his move to Saudi Arabia after spending a chunk of his Liverpool career publicly supporting LGBTQ+ rights. As Joe White, the co-chair of Pride in Football and co-founder of Three Lions Pride, Henderson's transfer to a country that severely limits freedoms of that community does more harm than good.

"His presence could actually be more harmful to local LGBT people if he does speak out because the people who do get impacted on aren't high-profile footballers, they're your standard LGBT people who will then get the backlash," White said, per The Guardian. "We saw in Qatar [at last year's World Cup]. It's fine to say you support these things, but actually there was no action. Nothing changed. There was a horrendous atmosphere on the ground in Qatar for LGBT people. Nothing changed. It was actually more amplified in negativity."

MLS has no associations with either the American or Canadian governments, which is why it feels hard to truly place it alongside the Saudi Pro League. The latter's claim to fame, after all, is the sportswashing campaign it is routinely accused of; though the players it has lured are headline-grabbing, they are still supporting characters in the Saudi Pro League's story.