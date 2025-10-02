The wait is over as Nashville SC have made history by winning the first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title in club history, defeating Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium. Nashville SC began playing in 2020 and were able to lift a trophy in their second club final in their history after losing the 2023 Leagues Cup final to Inter Miami. It was none other than star striker Sam Surridge who put Nashville ahead for good from the penalty spot with his sixth goal in the competition and his 28th in all competitions.

Austin had their chances with forward Myrto Uzuni missing a penalty in the first half, but manager B.J. Callaghan's side were able to bunker and get the win in a hostile environment. It's a major moment not only for Nashville but also for the state of Tennessee, as this Open Cup title is the first professional sports trophy in the history of the state. For a team that has been among the best in the league since starting play in MLS, it's a well-deserved title.

Callaghan is experienced in being on coaching staffs for these moments, as he was an assistant with the Philadelphia Union for three Open Cup finals that the team lost, and it was something that helped prepare them for this moment. He also helped lead the U.S. men's national team to a Concacaf Nations League title in 2023 as an interim manager, so he's no stranger to the big stage.

Hany Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville before Austin equalized in the first half, shifting the momentum in a wild affair. With two players being tangled in the box, a penalty was called in the second half and Nashville wouldn't look back from there.

Even with Surridge being sent off in stoppage time due to getting a second yellow card for time wasting, Austin didn't have enough time to come back in the match. At times, cup finals can be cagy affairs that are low scoring, but with both of these teams chasing their first trophy in club history, it was an open match. For Austin to get to this point without Brandon Vazquez, who suffered a season-ending injury in July, is an impressive feat, and they'll be back on this stage. Next up, both of these teams have booked their places in the MLS Cup playoff, so there is a chance that they could meet again in MLS Cup.