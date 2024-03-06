Lionel Messi and Inter Miami make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut when they hit the road to face Nashville SC in the first leg of a Round of 16 tie on Thursday at Geodis Park. So far in MLS play, the Herons lead the MLS with seven points through three games. Meanwhile, Nashville SC are 10th in the Eastern Conference with two points in two matches. On Thursday, they will take a break from MLS play for the Concacaf Champions Cup.



Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Herons are +110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami odds, with the Boys in Gold the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +295, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you bet on Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC or make any other Concacaf Champions Cup predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark with his soccer picks, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also has been hot recently, going 4-1 with his last five soccer picks for a profit of 2.00 units.

Now, Sutton has broken down Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami from every angle and identified his picks and Concacaf Champions Cup predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC:

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami money line: Miami +110, Nashville +220, Draw +295

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami over/under: 2.5 goals

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami spread: Miami -0.5 (+105), Nashville +0.5 (-150)

NAS: Nashville are tied for sixth in the MLS in save percentage (87.5)

MIA: Lionel Messi is tied for the league lead in goals (three)

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami: See picks here

Why you should back Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has gotten off to a blistering start this season. The global superstar is tied for the league lead in goals (three), which includes a brace in the Herons' most recent match, a 5-0 blowout victory against Orlando City on Saturday. Messi has now scored 14 goals in 14 matches across all competitions for Inter Miami dating back to last season.

Messi and the Herons will face a Nashville side that has struggled to generate an attack so far this season. In two league matches - both without Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge - Nashville have scored only one goal. That goal came courtesy of a penalty kick after a handball in the box against the Colorado Rapids. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nashville SC

The Boys in Gold have played Inter Miami as well as any club since the Herons' Messi-led makeover began last season. In the 2023 Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 19, Nashville played the Herons to a 1-1 draw before eventually losing 10-9 in penalties. Less than two weeks later, the Boys in Gold earned a point on the road in a scoreless draw against Messi and Miami in a regular season MLS match.

In addition, Nashville will enter Thursday's match with more urgency than Inter Miami. Hosting the first of two legs, the Boys in Gold know they will need to earn a positive result before the second leg in Miami. By contrast, the Herons have the comfort of knowing they still have a home game to close out Nashville. See which team to pick here.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC picks

Sutton has broken down Thursday's Concacaf Champions Cup showdown from every possible angle and is leaning Over 2.5 goals. He also has another confident best bet, which offers a plus-money payout, and a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his soccer picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.